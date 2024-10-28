Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video

In a latest shocking update, Liam Payne’s horrific fall from his hotel room balcony has been filmed in a CCTV footage.
On Wednesday, October 16, the former One Direction bandmate lost his life after falling off his hotel room balcony while on holiday in Buenos Aires in Argentina. The singer was pronounced dead after concerned authorities’ confirmation.
Just around two weeks after his death, Paula Varela, an Argentinian broadcast journalist has claimed that Payne’s fatal fall was recorded in a CCTV footage, reported Daily Star.
As per Varela’s claimed, the recording, which has not been shared by the authorities, showed the singer falling after he “fainted” on the balcony.
During her appearance on Socios del Espectaculo, which is a famous Argentinian TV programme, the journalist said, “There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically, because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed.”
She continued to say that Liam Payne did not jump deliberately. Adding more to her statement, Varela stated that a night worker of the hotel, who formed a close relationship with the singer, is being investigated for disobeying the hotel management’s disorder.
“It was not to take anything into Liam’s room. Because of the good relationship he had with Liam, he requested a car through one of these taxi apps we all use because Liam wanted something,” claimed the Argentinian journalist, adding that the worker was actually in good books of the management before the incident.
Notably, Liam Payne’s upcoming Netflix talent show, Building the Band, has been put on hold after the tragic death of the singer.