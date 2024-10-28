Vicky Kaushal set to share screen with wife Katrina Kaif's ex

Trending

Vicky Kaushal jets off for the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'

  October 28, 2024
In a surprising turn of events, Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal is set to star with her ex, Ranbir Kapoor!

On early Monday morning, the duo arrived at the Mumbai airport together, where they were spotted jetting off for a shoot.

In a new video captured by the paparazzi, Ranbir and Vicky turn new airport buddies without Alia Bhatt in sight.

The Bad Newz actor sported a new look for the film, with a moustache, dressed in baggy beige pants paired with an olive green shirt.


Meanwhile, the Wake Up Sid star wore a blue jacket over a black tee and loose track pants.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War marked his second collaboration with the pair Alia and Ranbir after 2022’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Earlier, it was announced that Love and War will release on Christmas 2025 but the date was recently postponed to March 2026 

The original announcement regarding the release date on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.”

For the unversed, the romantic drama film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. 

