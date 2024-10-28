World

Scary truth about our planet's future: Everything you need to know

Greenhouse gases are building up faster than ever recorded in human history

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Scary truth about our planets future: Everything you need to know
Scary truth about our planet's future: Everything you need to know

Climate change is becoming a major issue these days and the world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history.

As per BBC, the United Nations (UN) recently expressed deep concerns over the situation saying that the global efforts to tackle climate changes are severely off track.

Recent reports suggest the concerning thing that greenhouse gases are building up faster than ever recorded in human history.

The main reason behind the rise in pollution is that forests are almost losing their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

The UN is now taking various measures to reduce carbon emissions and even urging countries to take immediate action to avoid harmful effects of climate change.

Adding to the concerns, current national plans to reduce carbon emissions are insufficient and would result in small amount of reduction by 2030 that are threatening to push global temperatures well above 1.5C this century.

Scientists said that if the temperature reaches that point it will extremely impact the world that no one can even imagine.

The United Nations Climate Change Agency, responsible for addressing climate challenges, has reviewed carbon reduction plans submitted by nearly 200 countries.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said in a statement, noting, “Current national climate plans fall miles short of what’s needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy, and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country.”

The UN says that countries are expected to submit new and stronger plans in the upcoming UN climate conference, COP29 in Azerbaijan, which is scheduled to take place next month.

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break

Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

World News

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Trump fills Madison Square Garden with racist, vulgar attacks on Harris
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Elon Musk makes huge announcement at Donald Trump’s rally
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations