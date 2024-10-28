Scary truth about our planet's future: Everything you need to know

Climate change is becoming a major issue these days and the world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history.
As per BBC, the United Nations (UN) recently expressed deep concerns over the situation saying that the global efforts to tackle climate changes are severely off track.
Recent reports suggest the concerning thing that greenhouse gases are building up faster than ever recorded in human history.
The main reason behind the rise in pollution is that forests are almost losing their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.
The UN is now taking various measures to reduce carbon emissions and even urging countries to take immediate action to avoid harmful effects of climate change.
Adding to the concerns, current national plans to reduce carbon emissions are insufficient and would result in small amount of reduction by 2030 that are threatening to push global temperatures well above 1.5C this century.
Scientists said that if the temperature reaches that point it will extremely impact the world that no one can even imagine.
The United Nations Climate Change Agency, responsible for addressing climate challenges, has reviewed carbon reduction plans submitted by nearly 200 countries.
Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said in a statement, noting, “Current national climate plans fall miles short of what’s needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy, and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country.”
The UN says that countries are expected to submit new and stronger plans in the upcoming UN climate conference, COP29 in Azerbaijan, which is scheduled to take place next month.