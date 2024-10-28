Royal

Prince William delights King Charles with 'significant' move for Harry

  • October 28, 2024
Prince William seemingly delighted his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, by extending an olive branch to his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales publicly mentioned the Duke of Sussex during his appearance at his ITV docuseries, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

The future King recalled sweet childhood memories of his mother Princess Diana and Harry, saying, "I have taken inspiration and guidance from what my mother [Princess Diana] did, particularly with homelessness. And that's grown more over the last few years."

He shared, "She took Harry and I both there - I must have been about 11, I think probably... Maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before."

A royal commentator, Hugo Vickers told The Sun that he saw Harry's mention as a sign of olive branch from William. 

He added, "...It's a step forward, and, as I've said on many occasions, if people are prepared to compromise, there's always the chance of reconciliation."

On the other hand, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared with GB, "It's significant that he has mentioned Harry. He hasn't mentioned Harry in any speech or any comment, apparently, since 2018. So let us see where this develops."

