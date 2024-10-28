WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features

The messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.
As per WEBetaInfo, one of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.
WhatsApp has mentioned the new zoom control feature in its official changelog.
Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.
It is pertinent to note that some iOS devices, including iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, can allow users to zoom up to 5x.
This update was first seen in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.21.82 which is available on the App Store.
In addition to this, the official changelog also mentioned many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.
The new Home Screen widget for Chats allows users to choose from Recents, Favourites, Pinned or Frequently contacted.
While, with another mentioned feature, users can easily mention others in the status by typing '@' followed by their name.
Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a new feature to view and follow channels using QR codes.
WhatsApp is considering the possibility of introducing a new feature that will allow channel owners to share their QR codes.
This feature will also be useful to enhance customer engagement by placing QR codes on products and packaging.