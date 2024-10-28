Sci-Tech

WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features

WhatsApp has mentioned the new features in its official changelog

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features
WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features

The messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.

As per WEBetaInfo, one of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.

WhatsApp has mentioned the new zoom control feature in its official changelog.

Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.

It is pertinent to note that some iOS devices, including iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, can allow users to zoom up to 5x.

This update was first seen in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.21.82 which is available on the App Store.

In addition to this, the official changelog also mentioned many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.

The new Home Screen widget for Chats allows users to choose from Recents, Favourites, Pinned or Frequently contacted.

While, with another mentioned feature, users can easily mention others in the status by typing '@' followed by their name.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a new feature to view and follow channels using QR codes.

WhatsApp is considering the possibility of introducing a new feature that will allow channel owners to share their QR codes.

This feature will also be useful to enhance customer engagement by placing QR codes on products and packaging.

WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features

WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features
Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles

Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Sci-Tech News

Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
What AI discovered about Raphael's iconic painting will blow your mind
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Google to introduce Gemini 2.0 AI model by end of 2024, report
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Alibaba settles shareholder monopoly suit with $433.5 million payment
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature to simplify link verification process
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels