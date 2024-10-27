Sci-Tech

Google to introduce Gemini 2.0 AI model by end of 2024, report

Report claims Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI model would not meet the performance expectations of the users

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Report claims Google's Gemini 2.0 AI model would not meet the performance expectations of the users
Google is reportedly planning to launch its next frontier AI model, Gemini 2.0, in December 2024.

As per a report by The Verge, Google is aiming to “widely release” Gemini 2.0 in December 2024, a large language model, almost a year after it announced Gemini 1.0.

The reports claimed that the new AI model might not meet the expectations of the users, adding that the “model is not showing the performance gains the Demis Hassabis-led team had hoped for.”

The report further added that it appears that this “trend (of low-performance gains) is happening across companies developing leading large models.”

Moreover, Google launched Gemini 1.0 in December 2023, which has multimodal large language models, Gemini Ultra, Pro, Flash, and Nano. Two months later, it launched Gemini 1.5 with an expanded contest window and the ability to handle large amounts of information.

In May 2024, Google launched Gemini 1.5 Flash, and in September 2024, it introduced another updated version, Gemini 1.5 Pro with improved qualities and capabilities.

Furthermore, December could become a month of AI new models, as along with Google Gemini 2.0, Elon Musk will also launch xAI, Anthropic, and Meta is also looking forward to introducing new AI models by the end of the year.

