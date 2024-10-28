World

Elon Musk’s America PAC faces legal action over $1 million election funding plan

Elon Musk endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections

  • October 28, 2024
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's America PAC on Monday, October 28 for providing $1 million to influence the US elections.

As per Reuters, Musk recently announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution.

The complaint, filed by the chief prosecutor in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, described the giveaway as an “illegal lottery” that encouraged Pennsylvania residents to disclose their personal information.

Tech giant earlier endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

The complaint read, "If not enjoined, their lottery scheme will irreparably harm Philadelphians – and others in Pennsylvanians – and tarnish the public's right to a free and fair election.”

Shortly after news of the lawsuit, an America PAC spokesperson sent a link to the group's latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, The Washington Post revealed that Musk who was born in South Africa worked illegally in the United States during a short period in the 1990s, while he was setting up his startup business company.

As per the outlet, in 1995, Musk moved to Palo Alto, California, to join Stanford University, but never registered for the graduate program.

Instead of enrolling, he focused his goal on building the software company Zip2, which was later sold in 1999 for around $300 million.

President Joe Biden casts early ballot in Delaware for upcoming election
Toxic smog blankets India ahead of Diwali festival
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Scary truth about our planet's future: Everything you need to know
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Trump fills Madison Square Garden with racist, vulgar attacks on Harris
Elon Musk makes huge announcement at Donald Trump’s rally
McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life
UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira