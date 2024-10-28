Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video

Hailey Bieber has jumped on the "trad wives" parody trend on TikTok.
The 27-year-old model and Rhode founder shared a TikTok on Sunday, October 27, poking fun at influencers like Nara Smith in a humorous video.
Lip-syncing on Scintilla’s audo, Hailey cut a slice of bread from a loaf with her skincare company's logo on it and then applied her Rhode Pocket Blush onto her cheeks and lips.
"This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention so I decided to make some b------ mad from scratch," Hailey acted on a sound of Scintilla, mimicking the soft speaking style of Smith.
She then added, "I started by going out and doing something with my life as well as getting paid because I know that that's essential in making bitches mad."
The clip then showed Hailey, buttering her slice of toast and sipping from a steaming mug as the narration continues, "I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my Story which really sealed everything in. Once b------ were mad, I let them cool off."
Hailey Bieber's TikTok video comes after she stepped out for her first post-baby event on Wednesday, to celebrate the launch of Rhode's newest product, Barrier Butter.