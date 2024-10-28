Entertainment

Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video

Hailey Bieber parodies trad wives in hilarious TikTok video

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Hailey Bieber parodies trad wives in hilarious TikTok video
Hailey Bieber parodies trad wives in hilarious TikTok video

Hailey Bieber has jumped on the "trad wives" parody trend on TikTok.

The 27-year-old model and Rhode founder shared a TikTok on Sunday, October 27, poking fun at influencers like Nara Smith in a humorous video.

Lip-syncing on Scintilla’s audo, Hailey cut a slice of bread from a loaf with her skincare company's logo on it and then applied her Rhode Pocket Blush onto her cheeks and lips.

"This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention so I decided to make some b------ mad from scratch," Hailey acted on a sound of Scintilla, mimicking the soft speaking style of Smith.

@haileybieber breakfast a la @rhode skin ♬ original sound - Scintilla


She then added, "I started by going out and doing something with my life as well as getting paid because I know that that's essential in making bitches mad."

The clip then showed Hailey, buttering her slice of toast and sipping from a steaming mug as the narration continues, "I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my Story which really sealed everything in. Once b------ were mad, I let them cool off."

Hailey Bieber's TikTok video comes after she stepped out for her first post-baby event on Wednesday, to celebrate the launch of Rhode's newest product, Barrier Butter.

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues

Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Entertainment News

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard drama: ‘No ill feelings toward anyone’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Top 5 Netflix horror series you can’t miss this Halloween
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Liam Payne’s ‘Building the Band’ on hold after singer’s tragic death
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech