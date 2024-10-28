World

China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet

This new tool will no doubt prove a game changer for scientific investigations

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet
China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet

China recently achieved historic milestone by developing a powerful 42-Tesla resistive magnet.

After years of research and tireless efforts of years, this remarkable development enables China to be among the leaders in high-field magnetic science.

This new tool will no doubt prove a game changer for scientific investigations.

The milestone achieved by the Hefei lab follows their initial success with the world's strongest hybrid magnet, which achieved 45.22 Tesla.

This development shows manufacturing advances made during nearly four years of continuous effort, resulting in the magnet's ability to sustain a stable and powerful magnetic field.

China now joins the ranks of five other countries, including France, Japan, the Netherlands, and the US, in hosting dedicated research lab in high-magnetic field.

Several experts suggested that these kinds of magnetic fields are very important to further understand the properties of material which allows researchers to understand material behaviour and their atomic interactions.

As per several reports, this record was previously set by the United States when it developed a 41.4-Tesla magnet in 2017.

Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days

Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days

China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet

China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet
Meghan Markle 'will leave' Prince Harry one day, Royal expert claims

Meghan Markle 'will leave' Prince Harry one day, Royal expert claims
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements

Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements

World News

Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Japan elections: Ruling party LDP faces worst results since 2009
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Michelle Obama slams Trump in first campaign rally appearance with Harris
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting
Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
UK braces for bone-chilling temperatures, heavy snow THIS November