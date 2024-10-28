China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet

China recently achieved historic milestone by developing a powerful 42-Tesla resistive magnet.
After years of research and tireless efforts of years, this remarkable development enables China to be among the leaders in high-field magnetic science.
This new tool will no doubt prove a game changer for scientific investigations.
The milestone achieved by the Hefei lab follows their initial success with the world's strongest hybrid magnet, which achieved 45.22 Tesla.
This development shows manufacturing advances made during nearly four years of continuous effort, resulting in the magnet's ability to sustain a stable and powerful magnetic field.
China now joins the ranks of five other countries, including France, Japan, the Netherlands, and the US, in hosting dedicated research lab in high-magnetic field.
Several experts suggested that these kinds of magnetic fields are very important to further understand the properties of material which allows researchers to understand material behaviour and their atomic interactions.
As per several reports, this record was previously set by the United States when it developed a 41.4-Tesla magnet in 2017.