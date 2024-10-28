Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'

The legendary Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin remembered his father Alexander Jr.'s death as he marks latter's 96th birthday.
Turning to his Instagram account on Saturday, October 26 Alec shared a video in which he walked down the memory lane to his father's death 41 years ago, just 12 days prior to actor's 25th birthday.
The Motherless Brooklyn actor appeared to be seated in a car as he began telling, "I always feel inept, 'cause I can't think of things to say ... and that's not true, I can think of things to say, but I guess it's kind of too painful to say them."
He went on, "But my dad was an important part of my life, even though I was young when he died."
"Now I'm 66 years old," Alec said, adding, "I outlived my dad, which is just horrifying to me. I always wonder the same thing, which is what life would've been if my dad had been around longer."
"If he was alive today, he would be 96 years old. That would be a lot to ask, I guess, 96," he emotionally added.
The Beetlejuice actor admitted that "Fathers are always standing in the wings for so much of your life when you're a kid, and then they become more ... the things that they have to say or the things that they offer you as a parent are more relevant and more interesting as they get older."
Before concluding his heartfelt video, Alec Baldwin wished his father noting, "So anyway, happy birthday to my dad. Happy birthday to my dad, wherever you are."
Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., who was a United States Marine Corps died on April 15th 1983.