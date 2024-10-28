Sports

Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025

It has been eight years since England last competed Australia in a home international

  by Web Desk
  October 28, 2024
The World champion Australia team is scheduled to tour England in 2025 for three-Test series.

As per BBC Sports, early discussions have taken place with the Australian Rugby League Commission regarding the possibility of shifting the series to England.

The series was originally scheduled to take place in Australia but the plan is now expected to change.

Shortly after the announcement, RL Commercial issued a statement that reads, "We are excited by the possibility of bringing the Kangaroos to these shores for a three-match series for the first time in more than 20 years, and we are starting work on the feasibility of such a tour.”

The statement further added, “We believe this would be welcomed by our England team, by British Rugby League supporters, by the British sporting public, and by the current generation of Australia players who would relish the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of so many great players of the past."

This will mark the first time since 2003 that Australia has traveled to participate in an Ashes series.

It has been eight years since England last competed Australia in a home international.

On the contrary, Australia will now host the men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups in October and November 2026, with some games also taking place in Papua New Guinea.

Sports News

