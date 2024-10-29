World

Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger

Voters in Puerto Rico said the joke was ‘racist’ and ‘nobody will be forgetting that one’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger
Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger

Donald Trump's ally comedian’s derogatory joke about Puerto Ricans has sparked widespread outrage ahead of the election.

According to Reuters, with less than ten days before the elections, the Republican candidate on Sunday, October 27, 2024, pulled off a major campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, Reuters reported.

Speaking before Trump, his ally, comedian, and podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe made some racist jokes that sparked anger among Democrats, Puerto Rican voters, celebrities, and even Republicans.

Hinchcliffe said, “There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Numerous Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, several prominent Puerto Rican celebrities, and voters, denounced the comments.

Ed Rosa, 60, a New York resident whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, asserted, “I really believe it was racist. And I was a very strong supporter of Trump until yesterday."

Freddy & Tony's owner, Dalma Santiago, told the BBC that she is not sure whether the joke will make a difference, but she knew very well that it was heard "loud and clear" in Puerto Rican communities and “nobody will be forgetting that one."

It is worth noting that Puerto Rico is a must-win territory to gain a majority in the key state of Pennsylvania.

Ivonne Torres Miranda, a local resident, expressed, “Even if he (Mr. Hinchcliffe) was joking, you don't joke like that. We're Puerto Ricans. We have dignity, and we have pride," she told the BBC, speaking in rapid-fire Spanish with a strong Puerto Rican accent. You've got to think before saying things."

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday that “it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste,” and it does not reflect the former president’s views.

Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary

Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City, Spain midfielder Rodri wins debut award

Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City, Spain midfielder Rodri wins debut award
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama

Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama

World News

Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Elon Musk’s America PAC faces legal action over $1 million election funding plan
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
President Joe Biden casts early ballot in Delaware for upcoming election
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Toxic smog blankets India ahead of Diwali festival
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Scary truth about our planet's future: Everything you need to know
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Trump fills Madison Square Garden with racist, vulgar attacks on Harris
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Elon Musk makes huge announcement at Donald Trump’s rally
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life