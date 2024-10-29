Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger

Donald Trump's ally comedian’s derogatory joke about Puerto Ricans has sparked widespread outrage ahead of the election.
According to Reuters, with less than ten days before the elections, the Republican candidate on Sunday, October 27, 2024, pulled off a major campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, Reuters reported.
Speaking before Trump, his ally, comedian, and podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe made some racist jokes that sparked anger among Democrats, Puerto Rican voters, celebrities, and even Republicans.
Hinchcliffe said, “There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."
Numerous Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, several prominent Puerto Rican celebrities, and voters, denounced the comments.
Ed Rosa, 60, a New York resident whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, asserted, “I really believe it was racist. And I was a very strong supporter of Trump until yesterday."
Freddy & Tony's owner, Dalma Santiago, told the BBC that she is not sure whether the joke will make a difference, but she knew very well that it was heard "loud and clear" in Puerto Rican communities and “nobody will be forgetting that one."
It is worth noting that Puerto Rico is a must-win territory to gain a majority in the key state of Pennsylvania.
Ivonne Torres Miranda, a local resident, expressed, “Even if he (Mr. Hinchcliffe) was joking, you don't joke like that. We're Puerto Ricans. We have dignity, and we have pride," she told the BBC, speaking in rapid-fire Spanish with a strong Puerto Rican accent. You've got to think before saying things."
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday that “it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste,” and it does not reflect the former president’s views.