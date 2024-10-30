Sports

Erik ten Hag gets snubbed by three Manchester United legendary players

Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag and appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager of the club

  October 30, 2024
Erik ten Hag felt disappointed by a number of legendary players in his former club, Manchester United.

The two iconic football players include Marcus Rashford and Casemiro.

On Monday, Erik was fired from his manager role in the club after the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

It was announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge as the interim manager of the club.

As per The Daily Star, the Dutch professional former football manager was let down by some senior players, including Casemiro, Rashford and Antony.

In 2022, Erik took charge in the summer and led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season.

After he was fired from Man United, the club captain Bruno Fernandes shared a heartwarming tribute post for him on Instagram.

Bruno wrote, “Thanks for everything boss ! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.”

He added, “Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club !”

As of now, the club is now looking for its sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

