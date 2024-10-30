Royal

Prince William makes stance clear over Prince Harry olive branch

The Prince of Wales sparked rumours of extending olive branch to estranged brother Prince Harry with latest interview

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024


Prince William has not extended olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry, although he subtly mentioned his name during his ITV documentary interview.

William is reportedly too focused on caring for his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently recovered from cancer, to consider reconciling with the Duke of Sussex, at this time.

A royal expert Angela Levin explain that Princess Kate is still “not completely OK” despite going through preventative chemotherapy for months after being diagnosed with cancer in January this year.

Speaking to GB, Levin claimed that “William started talking about what his mother did with him.”

She went on to explain, "William is absolutely right. If he is telling the story, to say ‘Harry was there’ is right because he was there."

The royal expert continued, “It doesn’t mean, ‘I forgive him and I want to be friends again’, I don’t think that is the case at all."

“He just wanted to say what happened and I don’t think William would want to do that now because he is protecting his wife hugely," Levin added.

Setting record straight on William's priorities, the royal expert noted, "She is still not completely OK. She is alright but very careful. William was absolutely furious with Harry and the best way to deal with that is not to see him."

For the unversed, Prince William brought Harry's name in his new two-part documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

He revealed how his mother Princess Diana used to tell him and Harry about the suffering and struggles of homeless people.

