Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe 

Salman Khan allegedly received a death threat yet again with a ransom demand of Rs 2 crore!
The threat message was sent to Mumbai’s traffic control room via a text message from an unknown number.
In a recent turn of events, the text contained an ultimatum, stating the Radhe star would be killed if the money was not provided.
The investigations regarding the threats are ongoing as the Worli police department filed a case against the sender sections 354(2) and 308(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officials on the basis of the threat message arrested an 18-year-old, Mohammad Tayyab, who is seemingly a carpenter from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
According to reports in the message, Tayyab made a direct threat to the Tiger 3 star, “We shall not spare Salman Khan. This is your last warning.”
Notably, this is not the first time the Dabangg 3 star's life is in danger as he was brutally threatened many times before.
This latest threat happened at a time when Khan and his nearest circles witnessed a succession of shocking attacks and events.
It is pertinent to mention that the Bishnoi gang, headed by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claims to have carried a deep grudge against Khan due to an earlier case where his blackbucks were found being poached.