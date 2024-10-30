Royal

Prince Harry will reunite with Prince William on ONE major condition

The Prince of Wales offered an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex last week

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024


Prince Harry reportedly needs to fulfil one major condition to be forgiven by the royal family after Prince William offered an olive branch last week.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle got on the bad side of the royals after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, followed by Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare release on January 10, 2023.

According to experts, Harry should "eat humble pie" after his older brother offered an olive branch.

The Prince of Wales subtly offered an olive branch by mentioning Harry in a clip from his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

He recalled in one clip, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before and was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

After his statement, a royal commentator Rupert Bell suggested one major condition that can fix the broken relationship between the two brothers during a conversation with podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

The expert noted, "It would be odd if he didn't mention in this documentary, his brother, you know, the back story. I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close. They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it.”

He further explained, "The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I've messed up."

William’s upcoming documentary will premiere on November 1, 2024.

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Royal News

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
King Charles enjoys romantic getaway with Queen Camilla after Australia-Samoa tour
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Prince William makes stance clear over Prince Harry olive branch
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Zara Tindall's husband Mike debunks Meghan Markle's claims about royal family
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Sarah Ferguson to steal King Charles spotlight with upcoming Australia trip
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Meghan Markle sets clear demand for Prince Harry amid extended ‘separation’
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals