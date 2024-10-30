Prince Harry will reunite with Prince William on ONE major condition

Prince Harry reportedly needs to fulfil one major condition to be forgiven by the royal family after Prince William offered an olive branch last week.
The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle got on the bad side of the royals after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, followed by Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare release on January 10, 2023.
According to experts, Harry should "eat humble pie" after his older brother offered an olive branch.
The Prince of Wales subtly offered an olive branch by mentioning Harry in a clip from his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
He recalled in one clip, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before and was a bit anxious about what to expect.”
After his statement, a royal commentator Rupert Bell suggested one major condition that can fix the broken relationship between the two brothers during a conversation with podcast host Kinsey Schofield.
The expert noted, "It would be odd if he didn't mention in this documentary, his brother, you know, the back story. I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close. They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it.”
He further explained, "The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I've messed up."
William’s upcoming documentary will premiere on November 1, 2024.