Maya Ali feels 'absolute pleasure' to be part of 'Sunn Mere Dil' cast 

Maya Ali is garnering all the love and acclaim for her performance in drama Sunn Mere Dil.
Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Parey Hut Love actress shared behind-the-scenes snapshots portraying her character Sadaf in the drama.
Alongside the images, Maya penned a lengthy note to express excitement, “I am a little overwhelmed and grateful with the love which you guys have showed me especially for the last two episodes of #SunnMereDil.”
She further showered praise on the director, “I want to take a moment to appreciate our director @haseeb_hasanofficial, he’s the one who actually brought out all the emotions from me and made me feel for Sadaf. It was an absolute pleasure to work under his direction one more time.”
“I don’t know how you do it but the way you explain your characters, and bring out the right amount of emotion is the best thing that can happen to any actor,” Maya elaborated.
The Diyar-e-Dil star concluded, “Also I love your music playlist, it plays an important part in creating the magic on set. Let’s see what happens next.”
Sunn Mere Dil, whose first episode launnched on October 9, 2024, stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles.