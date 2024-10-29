Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks

Durefishan Saleem is living life one sunbeam at a time and her recent social media post says it all!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Siyaah actress posted a bunch of sun-kissed selfies, lighting up moods.
In the images doing rounds, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star was spotted glowing under the golden hour with sun-kissed smiles all around.
The Jurm actress with her look proved that when life gives you a sunshine let it in and push all the worries out.
“Whenever wherever the sun kisses,” the superstar captioned her carousel.
Shortly after radiating warmth like the sun, the star’s 5M followers thronged the comments section with loads of love.
One user taken aback by her natural beauty penned, “Hello sunshine.”
“Your eyes are intoxicating,” another effused.
“My precious bean,” another noted.
“She is so pretty without makeup,” expressed the fourth.
This is not the first time Saleem caused hearts racing with her natural beauty as previously she had showcased ‘all that self gram.’
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem’s blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid paved a way for her successful career in the industry.
Her effective camaraderie with co-actor Bilal Abbas Khan in Ishq Murshid was badly loved.