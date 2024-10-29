Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason

In a series of shocking revelations after Liam Payne’s tragic death, it has now been reported that the former One Direction singer was “no way in any shape” to work on Netflix’s Building the Band.
The Night Changes hitmaker, who tragically passed away after losing consciousness on his hotel room balcony in Argentina, worked as a mentor alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland in the forthcoming Netflix talent competition show Building the Band.
However, as per some latest reports by multiple sources, the singer was unfit for the role to judge, reported Page Six.
According to a senior music insider, they were told that Liam Payne had overdosed at least twice in the past, while another claimed that the American singer had overdosed a few years ago.
“We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this,” said a tipster who had been Payne’s close person since his days in the British band-group.
As per the insider, Payne was just out of the “rehabilitation” and was not in a condition to work on the show.
“His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us,” they further said, adding, “Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.”
Meanwhile, one more source went on to accuse Liam Payne’s manager, alleging that he moved the singer to Miami, distance him from his friends, and isolated him.