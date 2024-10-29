Zara Tindall's husband Mike debunks Meghan Markle's claims about royal family

Mike Tindall has an insightful rebuttal to Meghan Markle’s criticism about the Royal Family!
The former England rugby player, who is the husband of King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall, released a new book titled The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – Unleashed, last week in which he recalled some of the stories and incidents, and his feelings about the Royals.
In the book, he also made a statement that subtly revealed how the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex hold no ground.
Mentioning about his experience with the Royal Family, Zara Tindall’s husband wrote, “Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me.”
This statement by the former athlete has a huge contrast to Meghan’s claim that she had trouble adjusting with the Royals after marriage.
Hinting that building relationship requires two-way efforts, which the mother-of-two might had never tried to work on, Mike penned, “They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.”
Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the former rugby player has filled some of the roles that originally belonged to Prince Harry, after the Duke decided to step down from his senior working royal position.
"Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behavior, Mike’s presence in his life is completely invaluable,” said a body language expert Judy James to Fabulous magazine.
Mike Tindall’s The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – Unleashed, which he co-authored with James Haskell and Alex Payne, was published on October 24, 2024.