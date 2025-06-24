Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message

Social Media Harms Remembrance Day commemorates the lives of young people who died due to online harm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message
Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle has released a joint statement to mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day.

On Tuesday, June 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the website a message through their Archewell Foundation to mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day.

"Today we mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day. This day was designated in 2024 by a bipartisan resolution in the US Senate to commemorate the lives of young people who have lost their lives due to online harm,” Harry and Meghan said in the statement.

They continued, "The Archewell Foundation recognizes the young people who have suffered harm on social media and commends the families and activists who are fighting for safer and more accountable online spaces."

The initiative was put forward by several members of The Parents' Network, specifically the families of Carson Bride, Alexander Neville, and Devin Norring, who died due to harm on social media platforms.

"We are proud of the members of The Parents' Network, who continue to come together as a community to support one another and ensure that no child is lost to social media,” the couple added.

According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement, the families of victim and activists have gathered in Washington D.C. to honor the lives of 245 young people who have lost their lives. 

Read more : Royal
Duke of Edinburgh hosts joyful Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland
Duke of Edinburgh hosts joyful Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland
The 'Game of Thrones' actor Michelle Fairley and the 'Sex Education' star Thaddea Graham also attended the event
Dutch Royal Family offer sneak peek into NATO summit preparations
Dutch Royal Family offer sneak peek into NATO summit preparations
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima spearheaded high-profile tNATO summit for the first time
Prince William joins Earthshot Prize finalists to celebrate London Climate Action Week
Prince William joins Earthshot Prize finalists to celebrate London Climate Action Week
The Princess of Wales marks London Climate Action Week with Earthshot Prize finalists
Prince William crashes radio show to surprise pal Robert Irwin
Prince William crashes radio show to surprise pal Robert Irwin
Prince William and Robert Irwin are set to team up at London Climate Action Week, held on June 24 and 26
Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host 2025 NATO summit at Palace
Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host 2025 NATO summit at Palace
Royal Couple hosts the 2025 NATO Summit at Huis ten Bosch Palace
Princess Charlotte to honour Kate Middleton with key choice for future
Princess Charlotte to honour Kate Middleton with key choice for future
Princess Charlotte is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate
Kate Middleton set to take major decision for Prince William's upcoming event
Kate Middleton set to take major decision for Prince William's upcoming event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton 'yet to confirm' her appearance at a major event linked with Prince William
Princess Kate to focus on herself as Royal duties return remains uncertain
Princess Kate to focus on herself as Royal duties return remains uncertain
The Princess of Wales opted to skip the Royal Ascot last week due to ongoing health concerns
King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès
King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès
Badia del Vallès is a small municipality in Barcelona having its own local government
Prince Harry, Prince William’s cousin makes painful confession about Diana
Prince Harry, Prince William’s cousin makes painful confession about Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana passed away in a tragic Paris car crash
Prince William planning high-profile trip to Switzerland for European Championship
Prince William planning high-profile trip to Switzerland for European Championship
The future king is set to make a touching gesture ahead of his visit to Switzerland
Prince Edward’s quiet royal role gets big spotlight in Royal Family’s new update
Prince Edward’s quiet royal role gets big spotlight in Royal Family’s new update
Buckingham Palace shares unseen photographs to highlight the Duke of Edinburgh’s royal duties