Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle has released a joint statement to mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day.
On Tuesday, June 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the website a message through their Archewell Foundation to mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day.
"Today we mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day. This day was designated in 2024 by a bipartisan resolution in the US Senate to commemorate the lives of young people who have lost their lives due to online harm,” Harry and Meghan said in the statement.
They continued, "The Archewell Foundation recognizes the young people who have suffered harm on social media and commends the families and activists who are fighting for safer and more accountable online spaces."
The initiative was put forward by several members of The Parents' Network, specifically the families of Carson Bride, Alexander Neville, and Devin Norring, who died due to harm on social media platforms.
"We are proud of the members of The Parents' Network, who continue to come together as a community to support one another and ensure that no child is lost to social media,” the couple added.
According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement, the families of victim and activists have gathered in Washington D.C. to honor the lives of 245 young people who have lost their lives.