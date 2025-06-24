Kate Middleton set to take major decision for Prince William's upcoming event

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton 'yet to confirm' her appearance at a major event linked with Prince William


Princess Kate, who recently sent shock-waves through the royal quarters by pulling out of a major event at the last minute is now facing a tough decision regarding her appearance at another important event.

As claimed by some royal sources, The Princess of Wales is uncertain about her attendance at Prince William's Earthshot Awards 2025 which are set to take place in Brazil in November.

According to DailyMail's report, travelling abroad is currently not on the cards for the future Queen as she is still in the recovery phase since her cancer diagnosis last year.

Per the outlet, whilst Kate's participation in the event "cannot entirely be ruled out", it is "not expected." 

Meanwhile, the palace insiders are only giving "to be confirmed" responses regarding her appearance at William's major event.

It is pertinent to mention that the mom of three last attended the environmental ceremony in 2022 in Boston.

She missed the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards because of her son Prince George's exams and in 2024, the princess pulled out of the event because of her cancer treatment.

The outlet further reports that Kate's return to Royal duties remains a "work in progress" and King Charles is "entirely supportive of his daughter-in-law's approach."

"She wants to find the right balance and work with a greater degree of flexibility than before," the source added.

This update about Kate Middleton comes just days after Catherine pulled herself out of the Royal Ascot an hour before the event kicked off.

