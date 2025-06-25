King Charles, Queen Camilla, Anne, Edward set for four-day royal tour

The Royal Family is set to make an special annual tour

Buckingham Palace has confirmed a four-day royal tour, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward all slated to participate.

As per the Palace, the Royal Family is set to make an annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025.

The members of the royal family will be staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, the tour will begin with the traditional Ceremony of the Keys in the palace gardens.

To note, this long-standing ceremonial event denotes the formal opening of Royal Week in Scotland.

The proceedings include the Lord Provost offering the Keys to the City of Edinburgh to the monarch, who then relinquishes them for safekeeping.

During the Ceremony of the Keys, King Charles will meet Service Chiefs before receiving a Royal Salute.

He will inspect the King's Bodyguard Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) Guard of Honour as part of the formal proceedings.

Following the ceremony, Charles will conduct an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

This ceremony will be held in an honor to recognise individuals for their achievements and service to the nation.

Along with King Charles, Queen Camila, the Princess Royal and Prince Edward will perform several royal duties.

Queen Camilla will later host a reception for the Queen's Nursing Institute of Scotland at the palace.

The Duke of Edinburgh will mark the end of Royal Week on Friday, July 4, by hosting a Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony in the palace gardens.

