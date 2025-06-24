Duke of Edinburgh hosts joyful Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland

Prince Edward has hosted a Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle on Monday afternoon to honor around 100 young people.
On Tuesday, June 24, the official Instagram account of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award shared glimpses into the celebration in a joint post with the Royal Family.
In the images, Prince Edward, who received his own Gold Award from his father Prince Philip in 1986, could be seen delivering a speech to the honorees while another showed him interacting with them.
One of the photos also featured the younger brother of King Charles planting a tree on the grounds, to commemorate the celebrations.
“A wonderful time at our Gold Award celebrations in Northern Ireland. Massive congratulations to all of our Gold Award holders – you're all amazing. Thank you to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh for hosting the celebrations – what an afternoon it was!” the caption noted.
The celebration recognized young people in Northern Ireland who have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience to complete their Gold DofE Awards in schools, community organizations and youth groups.
Many famous faces, including Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley, model Kate Grant BEM, and Sex Education star Thaddea Graham, were also in attendance.
Earlier in the day, the duke visited South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in Lisburn, where he met students from SERC Campuses in Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards, who are doing their DofE Award.