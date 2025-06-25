Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event

Prince William has shared a delightful glimpse of his recent visit to the 2025 London Climate Action Week.
The Prince of Wales attended the highly-anticipated event on June 24, Tuesday, in London without his wife, Kate Middleton.
LCAW is Europe's largest city-wide climate gathering, bringing together thousands of leaders to drive ambitious climate action. The event will take place from June 21 to June 29.
The future monarch turned to his joint Instagram handle with Kate on Tuesday to release exclusive snaps of the esteemed occasion.
"A great day at London Climate Action Week with The 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists! This group of changemakers is brimming with energy, ambition, and real solutions for the planet," he stated in the caption.
In the shared pictures, William was seen greeting Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and global advisor to Earthshot Prize winners, during his surprise tour to the event.
He also accompanied the 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists by attending workshops to develop their personal capacity building and learn about their future progress.
What is 2025 London Climate Action Week?
According to media reports, the 2025 London Climate Action Week aims to highlight the collaborations developed to expand and speed up climate solutions.
Prince William also participated in an onstage discussion alongside Robert Irwin, Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister and Earthshot Prize trustee, and Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.