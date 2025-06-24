Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host 2025 NATO summit at Palace

Royal Couple hosts the 2025 NATO Summit at Huis ten Bosch Palace

Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host 2025 Nato summit at Palace
Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host 2025 Nato summit at Palace

Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima hosted the 2025 NATO summit at Palace.

On Tuesday, June 24, the royal couple originated this high-profile event for the first time, which is a two day event.

All 32 NATO heads of state or government, top European Union members, and Ukraine’s representatives attended the summit.

The Royal Family took to Instagram, sharing key details about the NATO summit.

Willem wrote, “A special moment, because it is the first time that the Netherlands is organising this summit. The Taskforce, which was set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is responsible for organising the summit together with NATO. A major task that has taken almost two years of preparation.”

The statement further read, “The King will be given a tour of the World Forum, where he will visit the meeting room where the North Atlantic Council is taking place. He will also speak with Taskforce staff about their work in the run-up to the summit.”

At the end of the event, the monarch met volunteers from the accreditation and registration centre, who welcomed more than 8,000 visitors to the summit.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were also present at the summit.

