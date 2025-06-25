Prince William expresses ‘huge’ excitement for future in new delightful video

The Prince of Wales attended the first event of London Climate Action Week, runs from June 21 to 29

Prince William is buzzing with excitement for what’s still to come!

On Tuesday, June 24, the Prince of Wales attended the first event of London Climate Action Week, where he met with the finalists of Earthshot Prize.

After the Leading with Impact event, he shared a heartfelt message on the joined account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, expressing his pride over Earthshot success.

“Kicking off London Climate Action Week at Earthshot's Leading with Impact Programme. Great conversations on urgent optimism, inspiring change and what's next for @earthshotprize. Thanks @robertirwinphotography!” the father-of-two wrote in the caption.

He further added, “Lots of pride in what The Earthshot Prize has achieved and huge excitement for what’s still to come...”

Alongside the message, Prince William also shared a delightful video which featured glimpses of his appearance at the event, held in London city.

“London Climate Action Week is very important because it brings together so many different people here to London to what is really a central hub for innovation, for technology, business and they are also in a lot of ways leading the way in climate action,” Robert Irwin, Earthshot Prize ambassador said in the video.

The event was attended by many influential figures from climate, business and philanthropy sectors to celebrate the 2024 finalists' achievements.

London Climate Action Week, which is Europe's largest city-wide climate festival, runs from June 21st to 29th.

