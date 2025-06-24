Prince William crashes radio show to surprise pal Robert Irwin

Prince William made an unexpected appearance at BBC Radio 2 to surprise his pal and Australian conservationist Robert Irwin.
On Tuesday, June 24, the 21-year-old wildlife broadcaster joined the host Scott Mills to talk about wildlife conservation and his role as an ambassador for the Prince’s Earthshot Prize.
During his appearance, the heir to the British throne crashed the show via a cheeky voice note which left Irwin in stitches.
The duo was wrapping the segment of answering curious questions from young callers, when Mills teased one final message, telling Irwin he had “one more voicenote” to play.
“Good morning, Scott — or should I say, G’day, Scott?” the Prince of Wales playfully began.
He continued, “I know you've got the fantastic Robert Irwin on the show this morning, a brilliant ambassador for the Earthshot Prize.”
The future king went on to invite both Irwin and Mills to the Earthshot Prize, set to take place in Brazil in November.
“Sorry, I can't be with you both this morning, hoping to catch up with you soon. It's going to be a fantastic event, great show," the father-of-three added.
He concluded his message with a cheeky warning to Mills stating that Irwin "likes to pull random terrifying animals and creatures out of his pockets while he's on anyone's show and talking to them."
"Watch your back at all times [so] that a tarantula or something doesn't suddenly pop onto your desk," William added with a laugh.
Prince William and Robert Irwin are set to team up at London Climate Action Week, which will take place on June 24 and 26.