Dutch Royal Family offer sneak peek into NATO summit preparations

The Dutch Royal Family has offered an exclusive sneak peek into the meticulous preparations underway for the NATO summit.
Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima shared a snippet to offer a glimpse into an extensive effort to host the crucial gathering in the Netherlands.
In a shared video, the royal family showcased the final preparations in the Orangezaal that has been made in an honour of state and government leaders.
A video was shared along with the caption, “The final preparations in the Orangezaal are being made.”
The palace added, “Tonight King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and margin of the NATO summit in The Hague, received heads of state and government leaders for a dinner at Palace Huis ten Bosch.”
They continued, “With this dinner, the Royal Couple, on behalf of the Netherlands, shows hospitality to the participating countries at the highest level.”
“The Netherlands is the host country for the NATO summit in the Wold Forum in The Hague today and tomorrow. During the summit, NATO will make decisions that are important to trans-Atlantic peace and security,” the caption concluded.
The summit was attended by all 32 NATO heads of state or government, top European Union members, and Ukraine’s representatives.
To note, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima spearheaded this high-profile two-day event for the first time.