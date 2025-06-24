Princess Diana's neice Lady Eliza makes rare comments on father amid strained relationship

Lady Eliza Spencer, daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, has made rare public comments about her father, sparking interest amid long-standing rumors of a strained relationship.
While conversing with The Standard, Eliza shared how she reacted when her father disclosed the news of her late aunt, Princess Diana's death, to her back in 1997.
"Princess Diana stayed with us in Cape Town, just a few months before she passed away," she told the outlet in the new interview.
"We were five, but we remember going to the beach with her, and her being a very gentle and kind and sweet figure in our lives."
Eliza didn't reveal how Charles broke the news to her, she did reveal her reaction. "But not in real life, Daddy?" she asked after hearing the news.
However, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer reportedly declined to discuss their father further during the interview, drawing a clear boundary.
Notably, the family are not on good terms as Charles did not attend either Lady Amelia's or Lady Kitty's weddings.
The reported feud was allegedly based on the Earl's divorce from their mother, Victoria Aitken, back in 1997.
But some separate reports suggested that the distance started when the Earl married Countess Karen Spencer.