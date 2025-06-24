Princess Charlotte to honour Kate Middleton with key choice for future

Princess Charlotte is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |

Princess Charlotte to honour Kate Middleton with key choice for future


Princess Charlotte is set to honour her mother, Princess Kate, with a major decision for her future.

After Kate and Prince William made a major decision regarding their eldest child, Prince George’s education, speculation has begun about their second child and only daughter’s future college plans.

According to some new claims reported by GB News on Monday, June 23, the 10-year-old Princess will continue her education at a different school from George when they reach secondary age.

While Prince George is set to follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps by joining Eton College, Charlotte is most likely to honour Kate by echoing her choice.

The young Princess, who is two years younger than George, is expected to join Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales once studied.

Currently, William and Kate’s all three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are studying at Lambrook School, with the eldest one starting his new school this September.

Moreover, George and Charlotte’s college choices reflect a Royal Family tradition where children often attend the same school as their parent of the same gender, though it’s not a strict rule.

Besides Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, and Prince William’s cousin Princess Eugenie have also attended Marlborough College.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton set to take major decision for Prince William's upcoming event
Kate Middleton set to take major decision for Prince William's upcoming event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton 'yet to confirm' her appearance at a major event linked with Prince William
Princess Kate to focus on herself as Royal duties return remains uncertain
Princess Kate to focus on herself as Royal duties return remains uncertain
The Princess of Wales opted to skip the Royal Ascot last week due to ongoing health concerns
King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès
King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès
Badia del Vallès is a small municipality in Barcelona having its own local government
Prince Harry, Prince William’s cousin makes painful confession about Diana
Prince Harry, Prince William’s cousin makes painful confession about Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana passed away in a tragic Paris car crash
Prince William planning high-profile trip to Switzerland for European Championship
Prince William planning high-profile trip to Switzerland for European Championship
The future king is set to make a touching gesture ahead of his visit to Switzerland
Prince Edward’s quiet royal role gets big spotlight in Royal Family’s new update
Prince Edward’s quiet royal role gets big spotlight in Royal Family’s new update
Buckingham Palace shares unseen photographs to highlight the Duke of Edinburgh’s royal duties
Meghan Markle shares BTS video after As Ever product release success
Meghan Markle shares BTS video after As Ever product release success
Meghan Markle features Princess Lilibet in video message, snubbing Prince Harry and Prince Archie
Queen Elizabeth’s shocking confession about Charles, Diana revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s shocking confession about Charles, Diana revealed
Queen Elizabeth II revealed bombshell details about Princess Diana’s death in her personal diary
King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after attack
King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after attack
King Charles shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russian attack on Ukraine
Queen Camilla ‘kissed’ Charles’ father? Elizabeth II’s diary shocks Palace
Queen Camilla ‘kissed’ Charles’ father? Elizabeth II’s diary shocks Palace
Queen Elizabeth II once 'caught Camilla Parker Bowles kissing Philip'
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg marks his last National Day as head of state
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg marks his last National Day as head of state
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is set to step down from the throne on October 3, 2025
Is Prince Andrew Queen's illegitimate son? Late monarch's diary unfolds shocking truth
Is Prince Andrew Queen's illegitimate son? Late monarch's diary unfolds shocking truth
Shocking secrets of the Royal Family get exposed as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s hidden personal diary surfaces