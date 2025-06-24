Princess Charlotte to honour Kate Middleton with key choice for future

Princess Charlotte is set to honour her mother, Princess Kate, with a major decision for her future.
After Kate and Prince William made a major decision regarding their eldest child, Prince George’s education, speculation has begun about their second child and only daughter’s future college plans.
According to some new claims reported by GB News on Monday, June 23, the 10-year-old Princess will continue her education at a different school from George when they reach secondary age.
While Prince George is set to follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps by joining Eton College, Charlotte is most likely to honour Kate by echoing her choice.
The young Princess, who is two years younger than George, is expected to join Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales once studied.
Currently, William and Kate’s all three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are studying at Lambrook School, with the eldest one starting his new school this September.
Moreover, George and Charlotte’s college choices reflect a Royal Family tradition where children often attend the same school as their parent of the same gender, though it’s not a strict rule.
Besides Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, and Prince William’s cousin Princess Eugenie have also attended Marlborough College.