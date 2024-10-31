Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter stunned fans with her iconic Halloween outfits at her Short n' Sweet concert in Dallas.
The Espresso songstress exuded pure Halloween vibes during her show on Wednesday, October 30 as she debuted iconic playboy bunny look, and Tinker Bell.
Her first look for the day was based on a mini off-shoulder bodycon dress in black, matching bunny ear hairband and a bow tie.
Sabrina added a few inches to her frame with matching platform heels.
As for the second outfit, the PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE singer chose to channel Disney's Tinker Bell.
She rocked the stage in a shimmery olive green mini dress, with giant magical wings on her back, adorned with fairy lights doing all the talking.
Sabrina's perfect transformation into two completely different characters won the internet as soon as the videos and photos from her concert went viral.
One fan shared on X, "these outfits were TOO iconic."
"The PlayBoy Bunny is funny and punny! Impeccable outfit. Nicely done, Sabrina," another praised.
One user wrote,"short n’ spooky went soooo hard."
"The amazing thing about the Tinkerbell costume that she perfectly nailed the outfit and managed to exude her style at the same time," gushed another.
Sabrina Carpenter is currently on her Short n' Sweet tour, which she kicked off in September this year.