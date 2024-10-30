Trending

Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in a royal wedding affair

  • October 30, 2024
Bollywood’s favourite couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif display sweet banters in public!

On Tuesday, the Sardar Udham actor shared a sizzling photo from his latest shoot, leaving his superstar wife in awe.

In the photo shared, the Bad Newz star is raising the temperature with his look. 

Wearing an unbuttoned white shirt under a sleek jacket, accessorised with silver chains and glasses, he is serving pure style goals.


Vicky's fans could not get enough of him and neither his wife as she quickly jumped to the comments section, reacting with a heart-eyed emoji.

While one user gushed over the actor, noting, “What is this Mr Kaushal why are you so so hot.”

“The actor, the model, the icon,” the second penned.

“This sexy boy,” another effused.

It is pertinent to mention that Vicky never misses a chance in appreciating the Merry Christmas star on public forums or during podcast interviews.

He once also praised her dangerous level of emotional intelligence, one he genuinely trusts.

On the professional front, after the success of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for his upcoming releases Chhaava and Love & War while Katrina Kaif has the highly anticipated road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa lined up.

