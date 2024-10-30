Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan proves she is a true friend to Aima Baig with supportive gesture!
This move came soon after the singer Sara Raza Khan made a rude remark that Aima relies heavily on autotune, noting, “Aima Baig is not a singer at all.”
Sara’s rude comment sparked significant backlash on social media, prompting a tactful response from the Baari crooner.
In a comment on Instagram post, the Afreen Afreen hitmaker lauded her bestie saying she is very talented and does not need autotune to succeed.
At the same time, she also acknowledged Sara Raza’s skills stating, “Sara Raza Khan is also a good singer and she does not need autotune.”
To note, Mustehsan’s comments about both artists surely resonated with many fans on social media, who largely agreed with her viewpoint.
By standing up for Aima, the Aaya Na Tu singer sets a new benchmark highlighting the abilities of female artists in the competitive music scene.
For the unversed, autotune is a tool used by musicians to enhance their performances, especially during live shows.
Recently, Aima Baig publicly revealed the name of her only true friend from the industry with a post dedicated to her bestie, Momina Mustehasan.