Sports

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid boycotted the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony after Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the award

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024


Pep Guardiola has showed true sportsmanship by refusing to criticise Real Madrid for boycotting the Ballon d'Or ceremony in protest.

Earlier this week, Manchester City midfielder Rodri beat Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and won the prestigious award that is given to the best player in football world football every year.

While addressing the club boycotting Ballon d'Or ceremony, Guardiola said, “If they want to go, it's fine, if they don't want to go, it's also fine. We at Manchester City are not here to judge what the other clubs do.”

He added, “Last season Erling [Haaland] won the Treble, scored more than 50 goals and I said to him just being there you have to be so, so happy and satisfied. He was there and he congratulated Leo [Messi] on winning it.”

The City manager recalled that Erling Haaland attended the prestigious event last year even though he did not win it.

“Should Erling have won last season? Yes. But it's not important. I think Rodri went there as well and at the time I said 'if you are in the first two, three or four, it's exceptional'. That means you have done an incredible year and you have to be so, so satisfied,” he added.

However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti bagged the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Sports News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan