Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or

Pep Guardiola has showed true sportsmanship by refusing to criticise Real Madrid for boycotting the Ballon d'Or ceremony in protest.
Earlier this week, Manchester City midfielder Rodri beat Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and won the prestigious award that is given to the best player in football world football every year.
While addressing the club boycotting Ballon d'Or ceremony, Guardiola said, “If they want to go, it's fine, if they don't want to go, it's also fine. We at Manchester City are not here to judge what the other clubs do.”
He added, “Last season Erling [Haaland] won the Treble, scored more than 50 goals and I said to him just being there you have to be so, so happy and satisfied. He was there and he congratulated Leo [Messi] on winning it.”
The City manager recalled that Erling Haaland attended the prestigious event last year even though he did not win it.
“Should Erling have won last season? Yes. But it's not important. I think Rodri went there as well and at the time I said 'if you are in the first two, three or four, it's exceptional'. That means you have done an incredible year and you have to be so, so satisfied,” he added.
However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti bagged the Men’s Coach of the Year award.