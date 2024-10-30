Alcaraz after Ronaldo's 'SIUUU,' mimics Neymar's iconic celebration in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his first win in the Paris Masters after two years with soccer star Neymar’s signature style.
According to Sportskeeda, the French Open 2024 winner after two winless years at Paris Masters defeated Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
The Spanish tennis player celebrated his long-awaited win in the Brazilian footballer’s iconic style by sticking out his tongue with his hands on either side of his head. Before mimicking Neymar, he also signed a victory message on the courtside camera in which he wrote, “Paris” with a heart.
After winning the match, the 21-year-old said, “It’s been two years since I have won a match here in Paris-Bercy, so every time that I keep going is a gift for me. I think I played really good tennis, but in the end, it was complicated.”
“I’m just really happy to get through the opening set, it was really important for me to come into the second with more confidence. I (needed) time to get used to the speed of the court,” he added
To note, this is not the first time when Alcaraz has celebrated his win like a soccer star. He previously wrote ‘SIUUU’ on the courtside camera, referring to Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration move.