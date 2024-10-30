Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move

The Royal Family is gearing up for festive celebrations of Halloween.
As per the NewYork Post, Kate Middleton, reportedly planning to join her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—for some classic trick-or-treating fun.
Currently, Prince William and Princess Kate are with their kids to spend some break from school at their home in Anmer Hall, where they often retreat during school breaks.
“Halloween is a holiday that the younger royals quite enjoy,” King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, exclusively told The Post.
He added, “The older Royals don’t really mark Halloween, so it’s not so much of an occasion for them.”
The former Palace staffer noted, “When it comes to trick-or-treating, we know Kate is keen to keep things as normal as possible for the children and heading out trick-or-treating could very well be her wanting to keep up with tradition and ensuring the children don’t miss out.”
He went on to say, “Kate is all about family and spending quality time with her loved ones will be top of her priorities this holiday.”
However, it’s a tough year for the family due to Charles and Kate's cancer, Harrold revealed that the royals may want to mark Halloween with a small private party at home.
“You could understand if [Catherine] wanted to keep within the confines of the royal homes with their own private party and inviting some of their friends over,” Harrold said. “It’s safer, it’s in a more secure environment and a smoother operation.”