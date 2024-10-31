Royal

Inside Prince Leka’s daughter Geraldine’s ‘Frozen-themed’ birthday bash

The Prince of Albania marked his daughter Geraldine's fourth birthday with a beautiful connection to his grandparents

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024


The Crown Prince of Albania, Leka, celebrated his daughter  Princess Geraldine's fourth birthday with a Frozen-themed bash.

As per the exclusive photos obtained by Hello, Leka arranged a beautiful winter wonderland in the garden of a luxury hotel in Tirana, capital of Albania.

Clad in a beautiful ice-blue frock, with beaded circles all around its flare, Geraldine could be seen surrounded by her little friends against the backdrop of a snow-filled castle complete with turrets, a balloon arch and a bubble machine.

Prince Leka in his exclusive conversation with Hello shared rare details into his daughter's extravagant birthday bash.

The head of the House of Zogu revealed, "Geraldine has reached an age where she delights in the excitement of birthday celebrations, especially when surrounded by friends." 

"To make her day special, I decided to host a Frozen-themed party at a central hotel in Tirana, inviting friends with children of a similar age," he added.

"The atmosphere was vibrant, and while it was certainly different from the more formal events usually hosted by the Royal Family, it was a joy to see both parents and children enjoying themselves immensely," Leka noted.

"Geraldine adores the enchanting world of castles and princesses," Prince Leka said.

He went on to explain, "She loves role-playing as Elsa, a character who beautifully embodies strength, independence, and grace - a magical royal spirit that resonates with her. Watching her immerse herself in this magical world was a highlight in itself."

Prince Leka also revealed that Geraldine's birthday cake has a link with his own grandparents, noting, "The cake was a creation of 'Sara Event' and crafted by Reka, a well-known local bakery with a special place in our family history." 

"Remarkably, Reka was the same bakery that made the wedding cake for my grandparents, King Zog and Queen Geraldine, in 1938," he added.

Prince Leka shares Geraldine with his former wife, Elia, with whom he parted ways in April this year.

