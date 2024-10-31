Alcaraz receives support on ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s money claims

Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz received support from tennis insiders for making a "genuine" and "realistic" disagreement with Jannik Sinner’s statement about money.
According to Sportskeeda, world number one Jannik Sinner, who recently won the Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia and bagged $6 million prize money, said that he “did not play for money.”
His statement sparked a debate in the tennis world, and Alcaraz was the first one to disagree with the Italian player. He said, “Well, I mean, if I say (smiling), I mean, I went there just for fun or to play and forget the money, I'm gonna lie. That's obviously… I mean, every person works for that as well. You know, that's what life is about. You know, I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don't think about the money."
He told the media, “I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that's it. In Arabia is the most highest prize money ever in history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”
Alcaraz's take on prize money received a nod from players and media.
Eurosports journalist Guido Monaco called the 21-year-old statement “more genuine and realistic.” He said a lot of money allows players to build a competitive and cutting-edge team around them, which 30th, 40th, and 50th in the world can afford.