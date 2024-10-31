Sports

Alcaraz receives support on ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s money claims

Jannik Sinner denied playing in the Six King Slam tournament in Riyadh for ‘money’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Alcaraz receives support for ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s Saudi money claims
Alcaraz receives support for ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s Saudi money claims

Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz received support from tennis insiders for making a "genuine" and "realistic" disagreement with Jannik Sinner’s statement about money.

According to Sportskeeda, world number one Jannik Sinner, who recently won the Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia and bagged $6 million prize money, said that he “did not play for money.”

His statement sparked a debate in the tennis world, and Alcaraz was the first one to disagree with the Italian player. He said, “Well, I mean, if I say (smiling), I mean, I went there just for fun or to play and forget the money, I'm gonna lie. That's obviously… I mean, every person works for that as well. You know, that's what life is about. You know, I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don't think about the money."

He told the media, “I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that's it. In Arabia is the most highest prize money ever in history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”

Alcaraz's take on prize money received a nod from players and media. 

Eurosports journalist Guido Monaco called the 21-year-old statement “more genuine and realistic.” He said a lot of money allows players to build a competitive and cutting-edge team around them, which 30th, 40th, and 50th in the world can afford.

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash

Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’

E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

Sports News

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Alcaraz after Ronaldo's 'SIUUU,' mimics Neymar's iconic celebration in Paris
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Erik ten Hag gets snubbed by three Manchester United legendary players
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award