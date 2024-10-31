Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz decide split after major realization about relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reportedly realised that they might not be as compatible as once thought, after sharing the spotlight during the Blink Twice press tour.
“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” a source close to Tatum told Us Weekly. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”
[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider continued.
The source shared, “Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” adding the process put “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink” the whole thing.
“Zoë is a very independent person,” the insider shared that her thoughts about marriage were changed after her 2021 divorce from Karl Glusman, whom she wed in 2019.
“After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again,” the source told the outlet.
The insider told for Tatum that he is a “family man” and “very involved with his daughter,” while Kravitz’s focused on“her career.”
They “decided “it wasn’t going to work out.” and “They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the source said.
The sourced added.“There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”
For the unversed, Tatum and Kravitz crossed paths in 2021 while working on the psychological thriller Blink Twice, which Kravitz directed, and got engaged two years later.