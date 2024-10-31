Sci-Tech

WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users

A new feature is under development which will allow users to search for updates within channels

  • October 31, 2024
WhatsApp is set to release a new search feature for its recently launched Channels.

In a new beta update with version 2.24.23.6, which is available through the Google Play Beta Program, the users will have an improved version to interact with channels, making it easier to find and engage with content.

As per the fresh beta update, a new feature is under development which will allow the users to search for updates within channels.

Currently, if the user wants to access specific information, they have to sift through several messages, which may be annoying and time-consuming.

However, via a new update, users can easily access the desired content by typing keywords or phrases to quickly.

The upcoming update will make it much easier to locate important messages without having to scroll.

The new search option will simply be within the overflow menu or accessible through an icon on your channel.

It also launched the channel analytics feature earlier to help admins track essential metrics like unique post views, follower growth and audience location.

Admins will now have massive data to better understand their audience.

