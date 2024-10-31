Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian remained in contact with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson after two years of breakup.
The former pair got together after the SKIMS founder hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and they later parted ways in August 2022.
A source close to the comedian told PEOPLE that he's "still friends with pretty much all his exes" and wants to remain on good terms with them.
“Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course. He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him,” the tipster revealed.
Following the SNL cast after-party, an insider told the media outlet that they seemed “very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves.”
Later on, they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in California, and enjoying a romantic dinner date on New York's Staten Island.
Kim previously shared her biggest lesson from the relationship with Pete during a conversation with the news outlet.
She revealed, “You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from [the] last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”
On the personal front, Kim shares four kids North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6 and Psalm, 5, with ex husband Kanye West.