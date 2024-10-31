Entertainment

Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson

'The Kardashians' star and Pete Davidson broke up in 2022 after dating for nine months

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian remained in contact with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson after two years of breakup.

The former pair got together after the SKIMS founder hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and they later parted ways in August 2022.

A source close to the comedian told PEOPLE that he's "still friends with pretty much all his exes" and wants to remain on good terms with them.

“Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course. He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him,” the tipster revealed.

Following the SNL cast after-party, an insider told the media outlet that they seemed “very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves.”

Later on, they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in California, and enjoying a romantic dinner date on New York's Staten Island.

Kim previously shared her biggest lesson from the relationship with Pete during a conversation with the news outlet.

She revealed, “You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from [the] last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

On the personal front, Kim shares four kids North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6 and Psalm, 5, with ex husband Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain

Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Entertainment News

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged: actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Heidi Klum admits she gets ‘anxious’ before Halloween costume debut
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Sophie Turner breaks silence on US exit after divorce with Joe Jonas
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Taylor Swift longtime enemy waits for her breakup with Travis Kelce
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30