Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart

Travis Kelce is in awe of girlfriend Taylor Swift!
Recently, a fan-page created by the Eras Tour starlet’s admirers shared an adorable throwback video which captured the 11-year-old Cruel Summer songstress performing confidently onstage.
Before rocking the stage with LeAnn Rimes’ Big Deal back in 2001, Swift told the host how she plans to become a country singer one day.
“She was born to be a star,” captioned the fan account.
Among all the fans who gushed over the little Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s reaction was the one that caught all the attention.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end gave a nod to his girlfriend’s childhood performance by liking the post on social media.
“Trav like thiss post that’s fu—in’ cute dude,” excitedly wrote a fan, while another commented, “How is no one talking about how Travis Kelce liked this!!”
Meanwhile, many of the comments saw fans praising and gushing over their favorite singer.
"’Hit it boys!’ My goodness her stage presence and command is a natural gift!” admired one.
The second noted, “Awwwww i love this! I never saw her perform at this age! Thank you for sharing!”
For the uninformed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023 and has been publicly displaying their love for each other since then.