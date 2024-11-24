‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83

Chuck Woolery has passed away, leaving his fans saddened.
The original host of Wheel of Fortune has died at the age of 83 at his home in Texas in presence of his wife.
Woolery close friend and Blunt Force Truth podcast co-host Mark Young revealed the news of his sad demise in an email to the Associated Press on Sunday, November 24.
"Chuck was a dear friend and brother and a tremendous man of faith, life will not be the same without him,” he wrote in the email.
Young also paid an emotional tribute to Woolery on X (formerly Twitter).
"It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him. RIP brother,” he penned on X.
Woolery was a well-known TV personality wo entertained millions of people for decades.
Besides Wheel of Fortune, he also hosted many popular shows like Love Connection, Scrabble, Greed Lingo, Save Us Chuck Wooler, Home and Family, and a reboot of The Dating Game.
He even won a Daytime Emmy Award for his role on Wheel of Fortune in 1978.