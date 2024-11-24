Zayn Malik honours Liam Payne at first concert stop with surprise move

Zayn Malik has honoured Liam Payne with an unexpected gesture during the opening night of his Stairway to the Sky tour in Leeds, England.
The Dusk Till Dawn crooner performed for the first time since Payne's untimely and tragic death on October 16 at the age of 31.
Malik’s touching tribute came just days after attending the Strip That Down singer’ funeral, where he was spotted with his former One Director bandmates Niall Horan Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson for the first time.
During his first concert, the Pillowtalk hitmaker remembered Payne after playing his second-to-last track, Stardust.
A heartwarming note appeared on the screen: "Liam Payne 1993-2024," displayed over a blue background with a red heart, followed by the words, “Love you bro.”
After Payne's death, Malik postponed the U.S. leg of his tour in October, claiming it was a "heartbreaking loss."
He kicked off his first solo Stairway to the Sky tour this month, promoting his album Room Under the Stairs. The tour features 18 shows across the UK and US.
Notably, the Stairway to the Sky tour will conclude on February 3, 2025, in San Francisco.