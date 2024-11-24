Taylor Swift tearfully bids farewell to Eras Tour Toronto leg: WATCH

Taylor Swift’s “beautiful eyes” are all teary as she wraps up the Toronto leg of her Eras Tour!
On Saturday, November 23, the 14-time Grammy winner, 34, finally bid farewell to her cherished Toronto fans as her 6-night concerts came to an end.
After performing an electrifying show that thrilled the audience to their core, the Blank Space crooner delivered an emotional speech as she wrapped up the 2nd last city of her enchanting Eras Tour.
During the speech, the singer could not hold back her tears as she grew extremely emotional while saying goodbye to her beloved fans.
“We’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me my band,” said the Cruel Summer singer which was then met with tears.
Trying to hold onto her emotions, she continued, “To my band, to my crew, and everybody who has put so much of this into this tour, I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore, I am just having a bit of a moment,” after which she wept again.
“Sorry, it’s not even the last show. My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this and you have put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget,” Swift added.
Concluding her moving speech, she noted, “We have loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing.”
To noted, Taylor Swift has three last shows remaining of the Eras Tour which she will be performing in Vancouver, Canada, from December 6 to 8, 2024.