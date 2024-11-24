Entertainment

Gracie Abrams gushes over Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras Tour crowd

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams concluded The Eras Tour’s Toronto leg with thrilling concert

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024

Gracie Abrams gushes over Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras Tour crowd


There’s no better audience than Taylor Swift’s fans, and Gracie Abrams is putting a stamp of approval on it!

On Saturday, November 23, the Cruel Summer songstress, 34, performed her final concert of the Eras Tour at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, which was once again joined by the Grammy nominated singer, Abrams.

Taking to Instagram Story on the same night, The Secret of Us hitmaker shared a captivating snap from the concert where she was seen performing on stage amidst the captivating scene where the Swifties turned on their flashes to lighten up the venue.

Gushing over Taylor Swift’s Toronto fanbase, Gracie Abrams wrote, “Tonight felt special. Thank you so much Toronto!!!!!!”

She continued, “Thank you for welcoming us the past two weeks and for your endless amounts of generosity and for every single one of those lights. Love you so much.”

Gracie Abrams Instagram Story
Gracie Abrams Instagram Story

The I Love You, I’m Sorry singer joined the Blank Space crooner on all the six shows of Eras Tour Toronto leg from November 14 to 23, where the duo created magic on stage with their outstanding collaboration.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which she kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, is set to conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 8, 2024.

Taylor Swift tearfully bids farewell to Eras Tour Toronto leg: WATCH
Taylor Swift tearfully bids farewell to Eras Tour Toronto leg: WATCH
Miley Cyrus gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Gavin Casalegno may return to 'Summer I Turned Pretty' filming after honeymoon
Gavin Casalegno may return to 'Summer I Turned Pretty' filming after honeymoon
Hailey Bieber posts EXCLUSIVE pics from birthday bash with Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber posts EXCLUSIVE pics from birthday bash with Kendall Jenner
Zayn Malik honours Liam Payne at first concert stop with surprise move
Zayn Malik honours Liam Payne at first concert stop with surprise move
Adele reflects on 'battered' experience during Las Vegas performances
Adele reflects on 'battered' experience during Las Vegas performances
Kanye West hit with lawsuit over alleged assault by former 'ANTM' star
Kanye West hit with lawsuit over alleged assault by former 'ANTM' star
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne McGuinness purchase beloved childhood cinema
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne McGuinness purchase beloved childhood cinema
Brad Pitt, George Clooney face major career setback after $200M film flop
Brad Pitt, George Clooney face major career setback after $200M film flop
‘Gladiator II’ shocks fans with THIS surprise cameo: 'My two worlds collide'
‘Gladiator II’ shocks fans with THIS surprise cameo: 'My two worlds collide'
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason's growing family
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason's growing family
Catherine Paiz shares life update after debuting new ‘love’
Catherine Paiz shares life update after debuting new ‘love’