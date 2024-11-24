Gracie Abrams gushes over Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras Tour crowd

There’s no better audience than Taylor Swift’s fans, and Gracie Abrams is putting a stamp of approval on it!
On Saturday, November 23, the Cruel Summer songstress, 34, performed her final concert of the Eras Tour at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, which was once again joined by the Grammy nominated singer, Abrams.
Taking to Instagram Story on the same night, The Secret of Us hitmaker shared a captivating snap from the concert where she was seen performing on stage amidst the captivating scene where the Swifties turned on their flashes to lighten up the venue.
Gushing over Taylor Swift’s Toronto fanbase, Gracie Abrams wrote, “Tonight felt special. Thank you so much Toronto!!!!!!”
She continued, “Thank you for welcoming us the past two weeks and for your endless amounts of generosity and for every single one of those lights. Love you so much.”
The I Love You, I’m Sorry singer joined the Blank Space crooner on all the six shows of Eras Tour Toronto leg from November 14 to 23, where the duo created magic on stage with their outstanding collaboration.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which she kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, is set to conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 8, 2024.