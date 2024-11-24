Entertainment

Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer

The former One Direction alum was captured in shocking CCTV footage an hour before his tragic death

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s feelings are laid bare after the singer’s disturbing images, an hour before his death, surfaced online.

On Friday, the former One Direction singer’s shocking CCTV footage were released by Daily Mail which showcased the Night Changes singer being carried through the hotel lobby at CasaSur Palemo Hotel, Buenos Aires, Argentina, apparently captured just before he breathed his last in October 2024.

In the images, Payne appeared to be under the use of drugs and had been convulsing in the lobby moments before he was found dead falling off his hotel room balcony.

The footage, which spread like a wildfire on internet, also caught the attention of Liam Payne’s girlfriend Cassidy.

In the latest report of The Post, a close friend of Cassidy revealed, “He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating,” adding, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.”

“The footage appears to show two hotel guests walking by as three men — two dressed in suits and a third more casually with a backpack — carried Payne. Two women were also photographed looking at the chaotic scene standing near the reception desk,” explained Page Six.

Liam Payne’s funeral was held in a 12th century church northwest of London on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

