Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans exchange sweet bond with Travis Kelce’s dad amid Eras Tour show

Ed Kelce was recorded exchanging bracelets with a group gathered at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024


Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, melted hearts as he attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto solo, endearing himself to fans by trading friendship bracelets.

In a shared video, Swifties and the NL star dad were spotted swapping friendship bracelets during the Lover crooner’s latest Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

Ed was recorded exchanging bracelets with a group gathered at the Rogers Centre prior to the show beginning.

In the video, Ed had one arm already filled with bracelets.

“Drowning in bracelets and the show hasn’t even started,” a caption read over the clip.

The photos also went viral, where Travis’ dad was seen swapping bracelets with more fans and chatting with them as all were waiting for Swift to appear on stage.

Ed was also spotted standing next to Taylor’s mom Andrea Swift in the VIP section of the arena as they watched the pop star perform her hit, Cruel Summer.

In a shared video on TikTok, Travis’ dad was repeating the lyrics along with Swift while Andrea, 66, danced on the spot.

Ed’s appeared at the Eras Tour show amid Swift has been dating his son Travis, 35 since September 2023.

