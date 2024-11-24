Entertainment

Hailey Bieber posts EXCLUSIVE pics from birthday bash with Kendall Jenner

The Rhode founder receives sweet wish from Bella Hadid after celebrating post-baby birthday with Kendall Jenner

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Hailey Bieber throws 28-tini birthday bash in style!

On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Rhode founder dropped some exclusive pictures from her martini-themed 28th birthday dinner.

Her besties Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey also joined the birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared multiple photos from the bash. The first frame showed a close-up snap of her cake which read “a tini bit 28.”


Another photo featured Hailey posing with a glass of martini in mirror.

The model donned an all-black attire consisting of a plunging furry-trimmed jacket tied at the waist and furry hot pants paired with sheer pantyhose and slingback pumps for her big day.

She penned, “28…. Tini (bow emoji).”

For accessories, Hailey went for a sparkly embellished choker and silver earrings as she wore her hair in a half-up half-down style while sporting red blush and a dark nude glossy lip.

Her pal Lori also shared a picture on social media and captioned it "Happy birthday to my peptideglazingcinnamonrollbutterballbookiebutt!!! love you too much @haileybieber."

Bella Hadid also wished her BFF on Instagarm by posting a throwback picture.

Hailey announced the birthday of her first child, son Jack Blues, with her husband Justin Bieber in August.

Notably, as per viral clips and images Justin did not attend the birthday party.

